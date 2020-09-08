Somerville moves further into phase 3 of virus recovery

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — The Boston suburb of Somerville on Tuesday became the last community in the state to allow gyms, martial arts studios, music classes and some other businesses to reopen under the third phase of the state's coronavirus recovery.

While virtually the entire state moved into the third phase in July, Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone proceeded with caution, twice pushing back phase 3, citing a raise in the number of cases and the continued dangers of the virus.

Businesses reopening Tuesday must meet strict safety requirements and have a city-approved health and safety plan, the mayor's office said in a statement last week.

Museums, movie theaters, and interactive attractions are still not allowed to reopen.

Somerville also continues to limit the number of people allowed to gather in one place either indoors or outdoors to 10.