Son, grandson charged in North Carolina diner owner's death

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The son and grandson of a North Carolina diner owner have been charged in an assault which led to her death, a sheriff's office said.

WLOS reported Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Byrnside, who is the grandson of Paulette Clark, is facing additional charges, including a parole violation. Byrnside's case has been assigned to the pubic defender's office.

Maurice Jones Jr., 42, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, Griffin said. Jones, who is Clark's son, is jailed on a $100,000 secured bond. His attorney wasn't immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Clark, 60, was beaten at her home on May 6 with the butt of an air rifle which was used to shoot her in the eye. After Clark underwent eye surgery at a local hospital, her health began to decline and she was taken to another hospital to treat another infection. The sheriff's office said she died that day.

