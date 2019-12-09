Songsters bring seniors holiday cheer

Christmas was in the air at the city's senior center Friday, Dec. 6, as the Shelton Songsters regaled a packed house with some holiday classics.

Christmas was in the air at the city’s senior center Friday as the Shelton Songsters regaled a packed house with some holiday classics.

The Shelton Songsters, now more than 40 strong, presented their annual Happy Holidays performance, singing such favorites as Let It Snow, Jingle Bell Rock, Frosty the Snowman, O Holy Night, Here Comes Santa Claus and Up on the House Top before closing the show with We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

The event even featured the group’s dancers, Mary Ann Grygorcewicz, Brenda Kymer and Judith Tonges.

The Shelton Songsters hold as many as four concerts a year. The group begins in early March, continuing until the end of June. They start up again in late August and continue until the annual Christmas concert, which has become a senior center tradition.

The set designs were done by Charles Kestler, and the show was directed by David Scrimenti and conducted by Ron Goddard.

