Sonic laying off in Oklahoma City, transferring to Atlanta

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2008, file photo, is a Sonic Restaurant in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta where it's parent company, Inspire Brands is headquartered. Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodward said Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the changes are part of Sonic's integration into Inspire, which purchased the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion. less FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2008, file photo, is a Sonic Restaurant in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta where it's parent ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sonic laying off in Oklahoma City, transferring to Atlanta 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta, the home of its parent company.

Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodward said Friday the changes are part of Sonic's integration into Inspire Brands, which purchased the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion.

“Sonic will still be based in Oklahoma City ... and there will still be hundreds of employees in Oklahoma City,” Woodward said. “This is about leveraging shared sources.”

It is unknown how many people will lose their jobs, and no layoffs will occur for at least 60 days, Woodward said. Employees who lose their jobs will receive an undisclosed severance package and outplacement services.

Founded in 1953, Sonic has more than 3,600 drive-in restaurants in 46 states.

Inspire Brands is also the parent company of the Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby's, Jimmy John's and Rusty Taco restaurants.