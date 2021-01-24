Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a source told The Associated Press on Sunday night.
Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, planned to announce her bid on Monday, a senior campaign official told the AP on condition of anonymity. The campaign official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. A formal announcement is expected Monday.