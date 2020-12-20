South Alabama Civl War battlefield being preserved

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama battlefield where thousands of Black Union troops help defeat Confederate forces in the final days of the Civil War is being protected with a $300,000 grant, preservation groups announced.

While the state already owns about 40% of the 2,000-acre battlefield around Fort Blakeley, located near Spanish Fort north of Mobile Bay, the money will allow for the preservation of about 60 additional acres where some of the most significant action occurred, according to a joint announcement by The Conservation Fund, the American Battlefield Trust and the University of South Alabama.