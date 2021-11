SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The owner of South Bend’s minor league baseball team is working on plans for a major expansion and upgrades to the city’s 33-year-old stadium.

South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin said he envisions adding an upper deck above the current seating area at Four Winds Field, along with a new scoreboard and improved lighting.

Berlin said he didn’t know yet how much the project would increase the stadium’s current capacity of about 5,000 fans or how much it would cost as he is still meeting with architects.

Berlin spoke Thursday during an event marking the 10-year anniversary since he bought the team from an investor group led by former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan, who died last year.

Work on the stadium project would likely begin after the 2023 season, Berlin said. The expansion comes as he said the team has sold out most of its games in recent seasons.

“We are hitting capacity in a number of games and the ones that we don’t hit full capacity are usually the colder games in April maybe the beginning of May,” Berlin said. “But when school’s out, we do fill up and more people want to attend these games than we have seats. It’s our intention to meet that demand.”

Berlin will be asking city officials to help fund the project with money the city captures from sales and income tax generated at the stadium and other entertainment venues to pay for capital improvements.