South Carolina Senate passes bill outlawing most abortions JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 2:22 p.m.
1 of5 State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, speaks about a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. Bright Matthews voted against the bill on an initial vote. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 State Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, speaks about a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. McLeod voted against the bill on an initial vote. . Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 State Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Bonneau, sits at his desk during debate over a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. Grooms voted for the bill on an initial vote. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 South Carolina Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, speaks about a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021,in Columbia, South Carolina. Senn voted against the bill on an initial vote. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 South Carolina Sen. Katrina Shealey, R-Lexington, speaks about a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. Shealey voted for the bill on an initial vote. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state, overcoming years of hurdles thanks to Republican winning new seats in last year’s elections.
The 30-13 vote is likely the final hurdle for the bill. It has passed the House easily in previous years and Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly said he will sign it as soon as he can.
Written By
JEFFREY COLLINS