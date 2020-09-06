South Carolina deputy shot responding to domestic call

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina deputy was shot Saturday while responding to a domestic call between a husband and wife, leading police to negotiate with the husband who barricaded himself inside a Lexington home, officials said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper body that was not life-threatening and is expected to return home Saturday.

Three officers responded Saturday afternoon to a 911 call related to a domestic situation, the spokesman said. While they were responding, the deputy was shot.

The sheriff's department did not identify the suspected shooter. The spokesman did not say how many or where the shots were fired.

The husband involved in the domestic complaint barricaded himself inside the home alone, the spokesman said. Police began communicating with him to negotiate.

The wife involved in the domestic complaint is safe after she went to a neighbor’s home and called 911, the spokesman said.