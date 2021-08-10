South Carolina gov gets anti-abortion org's 1st 2022 backing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first gubernatorial endorsement in next year's elections, part of a broader strategy to seed top state jobs with abortion opponents as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to give states more power over the issue.
On Wednesday, officials from the Susan B. Anthony List will travel to Greenville to give their endorsement to McMaster, now in his second full term. Their early backing of the Republican even before he draws a primary challenger who is actively raising money could be intended as a prophylactic to deter anyone from challenging him from the right.