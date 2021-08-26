South Dakota AG pleads no contest to 2 counts in fatal crash

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Thursday pleaded no contest plea to two misdemeanor traffic charges for a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway.
Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to charges of making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, which each carry a sentence of up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine. He had been charged with three misdemeanors, but prosecutors dropped a careless driving charge as part of the deal.