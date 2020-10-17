South Dakota cases continue surge, 8 new deaths reported

South Dakota’s surge of coronavirus infections continued rising Saturday, with health officials reporting 806 new cases and eight new deaths.

The state continues see the nation’s second-highest number of new infections per capita over the last two weeks, behind only North Dakota.

The COVID Tracking project reported that the state has had 939 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 54% in the lasts two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

South Dakota’s death toll increased to 315 on Saturday. The new deaths were all people over 50.

That death count is the 46th highest in the country overall and the 34th highest per capita at 34.8 deaths per 100,000 people,

The state also reported that 295 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, four fewer than Friday.

COVID-19 patients occupy 12% of the state’s hospital beds, with an overall total availability rate of 34%, according to state Health Department figures.

Thirty-eight percent of ICU beds are still available in South Dakota, health official reported.