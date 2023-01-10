South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2023 Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 5:44 p.m.
Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion.
The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered her address as the Legislature’s nine-week session began. All eyes are on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus.
HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH