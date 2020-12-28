South Dakota hits 2-month low in virus cases, testing slows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota on Monday reported the lowest number of daily new coronavirus cases in two months, tallying 267 people who had tested positive, though testing also slowed after the Christmas holiday.

The Department of Health reported the results of 1,162 tests, a large drop from the average of 4,309 daily tests over the previous seven days. Health officials indicated that 14.3% of the RT-PCR tests performed came back positive, which is an indicator that more people may have infections than tests are indicating.