South Dakota medical pot cards rise with 'pop-up clinics'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has seen a rapid rise in people registering to use medical marijuana in recent months, as many obtain their patient cards through temporary consultation sites rather than their regular medical providers, a state health official told lawmakers Tuesday.

Chris Qualm, who administers the state's medical pot program, told a legislative oversight committee that there are now more than 4,000 people registered to use the drug. That's a rapid rise from this summer, when the state tracked several hundred people registering each month.