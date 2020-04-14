South Dakota nears 1,000 COVID cases; no stay-at-home order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Another 121 confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported Tuesday in South Dakota, bringing the total to 988, according to the state's Department of Health.

The vast majority of the cases — 768 — are in Minnehaha County, which includes the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, the site of one of the largest known clusters or COVID-19 cases in the country. As of Tuesday, 438 Smithfield Foods employees were confirmed to test positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Kristi Noem has resisted calls for a stay-at-home order for Sioux Falls, despite Mayor Paul TenHaken's requests. Instead, Noem said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends” that most of the state is doing well, and a stay-at-home order wouldn't have made a difference in Sioux Falls because the plant would have remained open as part of a critical infrastructure business. The company announced Sunday that it would close until future notice.

Noem also announced Monday that South Dakota will run a comprehensive trial to see if an anti-malarial drug pushed by President Donald Trump is effective in treating and preventing COVID-19.

“We wanted to go on offense against this virus,” Noem told “Fox & Friends.” She said the trial will start with 2,000 patients and that it has already started, after the state received the hydroxychloroquine from the federal government over the weekend. Her announcement came the same day scientists in Brazil said they stopped part of their own study, after heart rhythm problems developed in one-quarter of people who were given a higher dose of the drug.

South Dakota's death toll remained at six on Tuesday, with no new deaths reported in the state. Reported hospitalizations from the disease increased to 45. Of all reported cases, 261 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.