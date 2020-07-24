South Dakota reports 57 COVID-19 cases, one death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported 57 cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of daily cases remained constant over the past two weeks.

A woman from Pennington County died after contracting COVID-19, according to data from the Department of Health. She was in her 50s.

The state has recorded a total of 8,200 cases of the coronavirus, but over 88% of them have recovered. A total of 122 people have died.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 45, while the number of active infections increased slightly to 817.

Monument Health, the largest health care provider in the western part of the state, announced that it will allow limited visitors in its hospitals beginning on Monday. The hospitals are limiting the number of visitors allowed and requiring them to wear masks.

“We recognize the emotional and medical value of having someone at your bedside when you’re ill, but it’s vital that we keep COVID-19 out of our hospitals and other facilities,” said Dr. Brad Archer, the Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health.