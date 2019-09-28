South Georgia brewery celebrates its 1st Oktoberfest

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brewery in South Georgia is hosting its first Oktoberfest celebration.

The Georgia Beer Company in Valdosta launched its weeklong Oktoberfest on Saturday. The festivities include five unique beers the brewery crafted for the week, food vendors selling schnitzel and currywurst as well as a Miss Oktoberfest pageant in which contests are judged on their traditional Austrian dresses as well as their knowledge of beer.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports brewery owners Chris Jones and Jack Martin have planned a big Oktoberfest bash since before the Georgia Beer Company opened in February. They say the idea for opening the business came to them during an Oktoberfest trip to Helen in northern Georgia.

Brewery staff spent three days decorating for the big event. The celebration runs through Oct. 5.

