South Sioux City Council OKs settlement over biogas plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — The South Sioux City Council has approved payment of $500,000 to settle its part in 16 lawsuits filed against the city and a now-defunct biogas plant by homeowners who accused the plant of sending rancid fumes through the city sewer system and ruining their homes.

The settlement calls for the city, Big Ox Energy, three insurance companies and two other companies to pay a combined $1.75 million, which will be divided among the homeowners. The city council approved South Sioux City's portion on Monday, the Sioux City Journal reported.