Southern California drenched as another spring storm hits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of Southern California was drenched by the latest in a series of welcome spring storms following a very dry winter.

Los Angeles area freeways saw minor flooding early Monday but traffic wasn't snarled as many people heeded warnings to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Parts of Santa Barbara County recorded nearly 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain during a 24 hour period, according to the National Weather Service. A record 1.73 inches (4.39 centimeters) fell at Los Angeles International Airport, topping the previous mark of .82 inches (2.08 centimeters).

The weather service posted winter weather advisories through the afternoon for the mountains north and east of Los Angeles.

Rainy conditions stretched up into the central coast, but Northern California remained mostly dry.

The next weather system is expected to arrive in Southern California on Wednesday.