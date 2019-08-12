Southern Indiana REMC gets $15.5M federal loan for upgrades

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana REMC is receiving a $15.5 million federal loan to upgrade its network.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Corydon-based Harrison REMC will use the financing to connect 1,445 new consumers, build 78 new miles (126 new kilometers) of distribution lines and improve 122 miles (196 kilometers) of distribution lines. The loan includes $1.1 million to finance smart grid technologies that improve system operations and monitor grid security.

Harrison REMC serves about 23,000 consumers over nearly 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) of lines in Harrison, Floyd, Crawford, Clark and Washington counties.

The loan is among $181 million in financing the USDA is making to upgrade rural electric systems in 10 states.