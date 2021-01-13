Spain: Snow adds to misery in Madrid slum area without power CIARÁN GILES and MANU FERNÁNDEZ, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 9:33 a.m.
1 of13 A protest with candles reading in Spanish: "'You are extinguishing our lights" in reference to cutting off the electricity at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. As a record snowfall blanketed much of Spain this week and temperatures plunged below zero, few suffered the consequences as severely as the thousands of residents of the La Canada Real Galiana mega shantytown outside Madrid, long a major embarrassment for Spain. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 People queue to collect food and goods as the snow falls at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. As a record snowfall blanketed much of Spain this week and temperatures plunged below zero, few suffered the consequences as severely as the thousands of residents of the La Cañada Real Galiana mega shantytown outside Madrid. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Baby Jesus Fernandez, one month old, sleeps at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. As a record snowfall blanketed much of Spain this week and temperatures plunged below zero, few suffered the consequences as severely as the thousands of residents of La Cañada Real Galiana, a mega shantytown outside Madrid, long a major embarrassment for Spain. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Residents clear the snow at the entrance of a house at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. An illegal informal settlement that has spread over several decades as poor Spaniards, Roma people and Moroccan migrants sought a place to live, La Cañada's poor housing and make-shift shacks stretches some 14 kilometers (9 miles) along what was once a drover's pathway on the Spanish capital's southeastern industrial outskirts. Nowadays, it's home to some 7,500 people of low or no income. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 A woman rests with her daughter inside their home at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Shops are flimsy set-ups with little stock and the residents live off construction jobs, scrap metal collection or whatever they can, and the area has long been associated with drugs. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 A dog stands outside a house as the snow falls at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. An illegal informal settlement that has spread over several decades with mostly poor Spaniards, Roma people and Moroccan migrants seeking a place to live, La Cañada's poor housing and make-shift shacks stretches some 14 kilometers (9 miles) along what was once a drover's pathway on the Spanish capital's southeastern industrial outskirts. Nowadays, it's home to some 7,500 people of low or no income. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Family members of baby Jesus Fernandez, one month old, melt snow in a pot at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. As a record snowfall blanketed much of Spain this week and temperatures plunged below zero, few suffered the consequences as severely as the thousands of residents of La Cañada Real Galiana, a mega shantytown outside Madrid. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Ibilya El Kourchi stands in her house at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. An illegal informal settlement that has spread over several decades as poor Spaniards, Roma people and Moroccan migrants sought a place to live, La Cañada's poor housing and make-shift shacks stretches some 14 kilometers (9 miles) along what was once a drover's pathway on the Spanish capital's southeastern industrial outskirts. Nowadays, it's home to some 7,500 people of low or no income. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Emilio Lopez Jimenez, 79, clears the snow of his house at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. As a record snowfall blanketed much of Spain this week and temperatures plunged below zero, few suffered the consequences as severely as the thousands of residents of La Cañada Real Galiana, a mega shantytown outside Madrid. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 Eight months pregnant Silvia Fernandez, 16, stands in her home at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. As a record snowfall blanketed much of Spain this week and temperatures plunged below zero, few suffered the consequences as severely as the thousands of residents of La Cañada Real Galiana, a mega shantytown outside Madrid. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 A man walks in front of his house covered with snow at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Ranked as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, slum areas in Europe, much of La Cañada Real has been without electricity for months now, allegedly because of power supplies being diverted to illegal marijuana plantations there. And then, the Siberia-like storm hit. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 A child drives a quad at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. An illegal informal settlement that has spread over several decades as poor Spaniards, Roma people and Moroccan migrants sought a place to live, La Cañada's poor housing and make-shift shacks stretches some 14 kilometers (9 miles) along what was once a drover's pathway on the Spanish capital's southeastern industrial outskirts. Nowadays, it's home to some 7,500 people of low or no income. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 A general view during the sunset at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. An illegal informal settlement that has spread over several decades as poor Spaniards, Roma people and Moroccan migrants sought a place to live, La Cañada's poor housing and make-shift shacks stretches some 14 kilometers (9 miles) along what was once a drover's pathway on the Spanish capital's southeastern industrial outskirts. Nowadays, it's home to some 7,500 people of low or no income. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — As record snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures enveloped much of normally temperate Spain, few residents suffered as severely as the thousands who live in La Cañada Real Galiana, a mega-shantytown outside Madrid that is ranked as one of the biggest slum areas in Europe.
Much of La Cañada Real had already been without electricity for months before Storm Filomena arrived. Officials say that's because marijuana growers in the informal settlement diverted power supplies to indoor plantations that overwhelmed the grid. The extended outage meant that more than half of the 7,500 residents in the “poblado,” or township, remained without power during brutal weather more suited to Siberia, .
Written By
CIARÁN GILES and MANU FERNÁNDEZ