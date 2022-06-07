Spain's Rocío pilgrimage party returns after COVID hiatus JOAN MATEU PARRA, Associated Press June 7, 2022 Updated: June 7, 2022 2:35 a.m.
Pilgrims walk in the Donana National Park on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, Spain, on Friday June 3, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, tens of thousands of pilgrims – many of them outfitted in tiered flamenco dresses, crisp riding suits and wide-brimmed Cordoba hats – descended on the tiny Spanish village of El Rocío to take part in riotously colorful and ancient festival, la Romería del Rocío, or the Rocío virgin pilgrimage.
DesirÈe M·rquez Carrasco, from Hermandad de Huelva, rides her horse in the Donana National Park on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, Spain, on Friday, June 3, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
A man cries as he prays in the Donana National Park on his way to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, Spain, on Friday June 3, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
Pilgrims ride their horses as they sing on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Villamanrique, Spain, on Friday June 3, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, tens of thousands of pilgrims – many of them outfitted in tiered flamenco dresses, crisp riding suits and wide-brimmed Cordoba hats – descended on the tiny Spanish village of El Rocío to take part in riotously colorful and ancient festival, la Romería del Rocío, or the Rocío virgin pilgrimage.
Pilgrims walk in the Donana National Park on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, Spain, on Friday June 3, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
Pilgrims ride their horses on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, Spain, on Friday, June 3, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, tens of thousands of pilgrims – many of them outfitted in tiered flamenco dresses, crisp riding suits and wide-brimmed Cordoba hats – descended on the tiny Spanish village of El Rocío to take part in riotously colorful and ancient festival, la Romería del Rocío, or the Rocío virgin pilgrimage.
Pilgrims cross the Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio near Aznalcázar, Spain, on Thursday June 2, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, tens of thousands of pilgrims – many of them outfitted in tiered flamenco dresses, crisp riding suits and wide-brimmed Cordoba hats – descended on the tiny Spanish village of El Rocío to take part in riotously colorful and ancient festival, la Romería del Rocío, or the Rocío virgin pilgrimage.
A pilgrim shows his medal of Virgin del Rocio as they walk in the Donana National Park on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, Spain, on Friday June 3, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
A pilgrim lights a candle in the sanctuary of the virgin of the Rocío in the village of El Rocío in Almonte, Spain, on Saturday June 4, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, tens of thousands of pilgrims – many of them outfitted in tiered flamenco dresses, crisp riding suits and wide-brimmed Cordoba hats – descended on the tiny Spanish village of El Rocío to take part in riotously colorful and ancient festival, la Romería del Rocío, or the Rocío virgin pilgrimage.
Pilgrims ride their horses in the Donana National Park on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, Spain, on Friday, June 3, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
Piligrims lights flares on their way to the sanctuary of the virgin of the Rocío in the village of El Rocío in Almonte, Spain, on Monday June 6, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
Pilgrims sing on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Vado del Quema, near Aznalcázar, Spain, on Thursday June 2, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
Pilgrims rest on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in ''El Vado del Quema'', near Aznalcázar, Spain, on Thursday June 2, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
Pilgrims sing and dance in El Rocio in Almonte, Spain, on Saturday June 4, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
Pilgrims carry the Virgin of El Rocio outside the shrine in El Rocio, near Almonte in southern Spain, on Monday, June 6, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
A man is lifted in front of the Virgin of El Rocio in the Virgin of the Rocio shrine in the village of El Rocio, near Almonte in southern Spain, on Monday June 6, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
24 of24
El ROCÍO, Spain (AP) — After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, tens of thousands of pilgrims — many of them outfitted in tiered flamenco dresses, crisp riding suits and wide-brimmed Cordoba hats — descended on the tiny Spanish village of El Rocío to take part in riotously colorful and ancient festival, la Romería del Rocío, or the Rocío virgin pilgrimage.
For several days, droves of people — entire families or groups of friends — wind their way across different country paths and roads, many of them on foot while others go by horse or in elaborately decorated horse-drawn wagons or caravans, kicking up clouds of dust in the sun-baked countryside of southern Andalucía as they go.
