Sparks police charge new suspect in fatal hit-and-run

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police have dropped charges against one suspect and arrested another accused of driving a car into five people on the side of the road last month, killing one of them.

Police say 23-year-old Luis Guerrero has been charged with open murder, three counts of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and five counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death or injury.

Officers originally arrested a 25-year-old suspect, Juan Guerrero, on those counts shortly after the crash killed an 18-year-old girl and critically injured four others.

But Washoe County prosecutors dropped those charges on Aug. 7 at the request of Sparks police after additional evidence suggested Luis Guerrero was responsible. He was being held Tuesday in the Washoe County Jail without bail.

Investigators say that on July 22 he intentionally drove a brown Lexus into five pedestrians beneath a railroad overpass on Battle Born Way along the Reno-Sparks line just south of U.S. Interstate 80.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.