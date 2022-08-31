Special election results expected for lone Alaska House seat

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State elections officials plan to release results Wednesday of the special election for Alaska's only U.S. House seat, with Republican Sarah Palin and Democrat Mary Peltola vying to become the first woman to hold the seat.
The results are expected 15 days after the Aug. 16 election, in line with a deadline for state elections officials to receive absentee ballots mailed from outside the U.S. This is the first statewide race in Alaska in which ranked choice voting was used. Ranked voting is among a suite of elections changes approved by voters in 2020 that also included replacing party primaries with open primaries.