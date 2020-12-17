Special election set to replace former California lawmaker Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 5:18 p.m.
1 of2 FILE - In this July 8, 2019 file photo, state Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, reacts in the Senate chamber in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, that a special election in Los Angeles County will be held March 2 t o replace Mitchell, who left in mid-term for the county board of supervisors. Mitchell is endorsing Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager to succeed her. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - In this April 9, 2019, file photo, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager D-Los Angeles, a member of the Assembly Public Safety Committee, gestures during a hearing in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, that a special election in Los Angeles County will be held March 2 ,to replace state Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, who left in mid-term for the county board of supervisors. Mitchell is endorsing Kamlager to succeed her. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday set a special election in Los Angeles County to replace state Sen. Holly Mitchell, who left in mid-term for the county board of supervisors.
The special primary election will be March 2. If no candidate wins more than half the vote, a special runoff election will be May 4.