Spirit to halt production of parts for Boeing 737 Max planes

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, completed Boeing 737 MAX fuselages, made at Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, Kan., sit covered in tarps near the factory. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says that the state may have to help pay workers at aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems to keep them on the assembly line if the Boeing 737 Max stays grounded much longer. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A major supplier to Boeing will stop delivering parts for the 737 Max aircraft as damage from the troubled aircraft begins to ripple outward.

Spirit AeroSystems said Friday that Boeing instructed the company to halt all deliveries by the end of this year. The Witchita, Kansas, supplier makes airplane fuselages for Boeing.

Revenue from the 737 aircraft components represent more than half of Spirit's annual revenue. Its stock fell 1.5%.

Spirit employs 13,500 people. It is the largest employer in Kansas' biggest city.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Boeing said Monday that it would halt Max production in January and can't say when it might resume.