Spooner House food drive called success

State Rep. Jason Perillo grabs a bag of donated food from a vehicle during a food drive for Spooner House of Shelton held at Elizabeth Shelton School in Shelton, Conn., on Wednesday July 1, 2020. State Rep. Perillo joined with State Sen. Kevin Kelly and State Rep. Ben McGorty who partnered with Echo Hose Ambulance to help collect for the Shelton homeless shelter. less State Rep. Jason Perillo grabs a bag of donated food from a vehicle during a food drive for Spooner House of Shelton held at Elizabeth Shelton School in Shelton, Conn., on Wednesday July 1, 2020. State Rep. ... more Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 24 Caption Close Spooner House food drive called success 1 / 24 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Dozens of people made the trek to Elizabeth Shelton School to donate food to Spooner House last week as part of a drive sponsored by state Sen. Kevin Kelly and state Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty and Echo Hose Ambulance.

The event followed social distancing guidelines to protect the health of donors and volunteers. Donations were picked up directly from vehicles.

“Thank you to everyone who came out (July 1) to donate to support the Spooner House,” said Kelly. “Your generosity will help feed many people in need during this difficult time.”

“It’s inspiring to see so many people taking action to help others and support their neighbors,” added Perillo.

“We are so appreciative of Echo Hose going above and beyond to support this food drive,” said McGorty. “Spooner House does incredible work for our community and it was great to be able to give back and help them help others.”

To support Spooner House, in-kind contributions of food, cleaning supplies and paper goods can be dropped off at 30 Todd Road, Shelton, at any time.

For safety and protection, a bin has been placed in the foyer to limit contact and maintain distance. Ring the bell to the left of the front door, and you will be buzzed in to leave your donations. For a full list of needed items visit: http://www.actspooner.org/Wish_List.html.

Financial contributions may be mailed to Spooner House or made online here: http://www.actspooner.org/donations.html.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com