Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant.

The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is the state lottery's online and retail sports betting partner. The location will open as soon as the sportsbook space is completed, and all licensing and regulatory approvals are received.

"The vast size of the Arooga’s restaurant and the location within the rapidly growing Shelton area made it a logical choice for a sports wagering location,” said David McBride, of McBride Holding Company, LLC, the owner of Arooga’s New England franchise locations.

McBride said his company has always paid attention to the expanding gaming landscape in the Northeast and was hopeful at some point sports wagering would be available at all three Arooga’s Grill House and Sports Bars, the others being in Warwick, R.I., and Attleboro, Mass.

“When Connecticut and the Tribes entered into the agreement to allow sports wagering,” McBride added, “we reached out to the CT Lottery and initiated Keno which then led to the discussions involving sports wagering.”

Greg Smith, president and CEO of the Connecticut Lottery, said Arooga’s was a logical fit because it is already a well-established sports bar chain that provides high quality food, beverage and entertainment to its customers.

“Our partners at Arooga’s share the same vision as CLC for making their Shelton property a destination for sports entertainment and sports betting,” Smith said. “I am excited to see this operation begin.”

McBride said he hopes to offer sports wagering to patrons in December.

“The layout is really magnificent, and the current documents call for up to 15 kiosks so there will be plenty of room to satisfy all of the guests in the restaurants as well as patrons who would like to stop in and place a bet,” McBride said.

James Belli, vice President of the McBride Holding Co., parent company for Arooga’s, said this partnership will offer guests throughout the region an opportunity to watch a game and place a sports bet in “what we believe is one of, if not the best, sports atmospheres in Connecticut."

Arooga’s will be the next launch of the CLC’s 15 authorized sports betting outlets in the state, adding to the Lottery’s expanding retail sports betting footprint in Connecticut.

The site will undergo renovations in the coming months to upgrade a dedicated space into a fully immersive sports experience, which will include Arooga’s two-story high video wall, dozens of high-definition monitors, multiple kiosks and teller stations, and full food and beverage service.

“We are excited to launch the latest RSI powered sportsbook to bring best-in-class retail sports wagering entertainment to the Shelton area,” said Richard Schwartz, RSI’s chief executive officer.

“Area residents will be able to place in-person bets on their favorite teams while enjoying the hospitality of Arooga’s,” Schwartz added. “This new venue illustrates our commitment to Connecticut to offer innovative experiences at many sportsbook locations and venues around the state where players can bet and cash their winning tickets or even fund and cash out their online accounts."

The CLC will make additional announcements soon about more new retail sports betting locations around the state.

Connecticut players, ages 21 and older, can bet online throughout the state via the PlaySugarHouse platform from their mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop computers, or at one of the CLC’s retail sports betting locations throughout Connecticut.