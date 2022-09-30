Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant.
The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is the state lottery's online and retail sports betting partner. The location will open as soon as the sportsbook space is completed, and all licensing and regulatory approvals are received.