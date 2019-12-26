Spotlight on Shelton: Volunteer firefighter Shaun Wheeler

Shelton Volunteer Spotlight is a monthly feature spotlighting an individual who volunteers in the city to serve its residents.

Name: Shaun Wheeler

I am a third generation fireman in the city of Shelton. I followed my father, Fran Wheeler Jr., and my grandfather, Fran Wheeler Sr., into the fire service. My son, Shaun, joined at age 16. Four generations of my family have serviced the city of Shelton in the fire service. I am a lifelong resident of Shelton, born and raised in Shelton. My family, all four generations, have a combined service of 150 years to the city of Shelton.

Where do you volunteer? White Hills Company No. 5

Why have you chosen to volunteer, and why did you choose thi organization to volunteer your time? I choose to volunteer because I grew up in the Shelton Fire Department going to Echo Hose Co. No. 1 with my grandfather and White Hills Co. No. 5 with my father. I choose to volunteer in White Hills because I lived in White Hills and my father was and still is an active member there.

Occupation? I work full time for the Derby Public Works as a maintainer IV.

Who is the greatest influence in your life? The greatest influence in my life is my father and grandfather.

What is your proudest accomplishment? My proudest accomplishment was being elected assistant chief of Company 5.

What is your most memorable moment during your service as a volunteer in Shelton? The most memorable moment in my time as a fireman was when my father and grandfather pinned my LT badge on me when I became second LT.

What can you not live without? I couldn’t live without my family.