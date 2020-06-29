Springfield shooting victim identified as 37-year-old woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Springfield last week as a 37-year-old city woman.

Tamara Clark was shot late Friday night, according to a statement from the office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Police reponding to an alert from the city's automated gunfire sound detection system just after 11 p.m. found the victim.

Police said a man who was also shot suffered injuries not considered life threatening.

Clark was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been announced.