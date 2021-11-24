Sri Lanka heeds protests, lifts ban on agrochemical imports KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press Nov. 24, 2021 Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 10:48 a.m.
1 of3 FILE- A Sri Lankan tomato farmer shows pest-infected crop which he blames on unavailability of chemical pesticides in Keppetipola, Sri Lanka on July 1, 2021. Sri Lanka's government has withdrawn a ban on imports of agrochemicals that it said was aimed at encouraging organic cultivation. Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage announced on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the revocation of the ban, which took effect in April. But he said government subsidies, price guarantees for produce and technical support will only be provided to those who use organic fertilizer. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE- Sri Lankan vegetable farmer Mudiyanselage Samarakoon stands in his newly prepared tomato bed in Keppetipola, Sri Lanka on July 1, 2021. Sri Lanka's government has withdrawn a ban on imports of agrochemicals that it said was aimed at encouraging organic cultivation. Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage announced on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the revocation of the ban, which took effect in April. But he said government subsidies, price guarantees for produce and technical support will only be provided to those who use organic fertilizer. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's government has withdrawn a ban on imports of agrochemicals that it said was aimed at encouraging organic cultivation.
Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage announced on Wednesday the revocation of the ban, which took effect in April. But he said government subsidies, price guarantees for produce and technical support will only be provided to those who use organic fertilizer.
Written By
KRISHAN FRANCIS