Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and ERANGA JAYAWARDENA, Associated Press April 5, 2022 Updated: April 5, 2022 8:04 a.m.
1 of21 Sri Lankan nuns protest against the economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continued to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.
The lawmakers urged the speaker of Parliament to lead discussions with all parties to select an interim prime minister with the support of a majority of legislators.
BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and ERANGA JAYAWARDENA