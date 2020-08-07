St. Louis County police report shooting deaths hours apart

CASTLE POINT, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police are investigating two shooting deaths in the north part of the county that happened about 12 hours apart.

The first was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, when police were called to an area around the St. Louis suburb of Castle Point for a shooting. Arriving officers found a man in a car who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday in a home along Ventura Drive. Officers who arrived at the home found the body of a man who had been shot, police said.

Police had not released the names of the victims or announced any arrests in either case by mid-morning Friday.