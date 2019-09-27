St. Louis NAACP, others call for union official's firing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP, faith groups and civil justice groups are asking that a top official with the city police union be fired over statements about the city's prosecutor.

St. Louis Police Officers' Association Business Manager Jeff Roorda said during a radio interview this month that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner should be removed "by force or by choice."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the groups wrote the union to say that Roorda's comment incites violence.

Roorda told the newspaper that he had not seen the letter. A union statement said Roorda referred to Gardner losing her law license or being indicted and was not inciting violence.

Roorda and other union officials earlier called for Gardner's resignation after she appeared to agree that an encounter in which police shot a drug suspect should not have happened.

