St. Louis protesters call on Hawley to resign from Senate

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several hundred protesters gathered in downtown St. Louis to call on Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to resign over his continued rejection of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory — even after the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Those at the Saturday demonstration outside the historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. chanted “No Hawley. No KKK. No fascist USA,” and held signs calling on the first-term Missouri senator to resign. They also painted “RESIGN HAWLEY” in large yellow block letters in the middle of the street.