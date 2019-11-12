St. Mary-St. Michael School to host Festival of Trees Nov. 23

St. Mary-St. Michael School in Derby will host its annual Festival of Trees Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Mary-St. Michael School, 14 Seymour Ave., Derby, will host its annual Festival of Trees Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the school.

The event will feature more than 30 vendors offering unique crafts, gifts and decorations for the holiday season as well as Christmas trees, gift baskets and wreath raffles. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

Proceeds from the bazaar will benefit the school’s educational needs.

For more information about St. Mary-St. Michael School, call 203-735-6471 or visit stmarystmichaelct.eduk12.