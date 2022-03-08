Stacey Abrams qualifies for 2022 run for governor in Georgia JEFF AMY, Associated Press March 8, 2022 Updated: March 8, 2022 3:53 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams became the biggest name so far to qualify to run for Georgia governor Tuesday, saying she is “trying again to do what’s right for Georgia" after losing narrowly to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018.
Abrams announced her run in December and does not yet have any declared Democratic opposition. Kemp's reelection is being challenged in his own party by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and other Republicans. Kemp and Perdue plan to qualify later this week, before ballots are set Friday.