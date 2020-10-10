Staff quarantines force Shelton HS, Intermediate School to full distance learning starting Tuesday

SHELTON — The high school and intermediate school will be on full distance learning beginning Tuesday after an individual at each school tested positive for COVID-19, interim Superintendent Beth Smith announced Friday.

The schools will be on full distance learning from Oct. 13 through 22, according to Smith, because of the number of staffers at each school who must be quarantined as a result of the positive tests. A third positive test — a school community member at Perry Hill School — was also announced Friday, but that school will remain open.

"The Naugatuck Valley Health Department is in the process of contact tracing and will notify any individuals who have had contact with (those) who tested positive,” Smith said, referring to all positive tests in the district. “The individuals were last at their respective school on Thursday, Oct. 8.”

Smith said that 19 staffers overall — six at Perry Hill School, eight at Shelton High and five at Shelton Intermediate — are under quarantine after the respective community members were announced to have tested positive.

Smith said the high school and intermediate school went to distance learning because administrators had already planned to use substitutes at Perry Hill School before learning of the situation at the upper level schools later in the day.

Both schools will reopen in the hybrid model on Friday, Oct. 23, Smith said.

PSATs at Shelton High School will be postponed, Smith said, adding that, during full distance learning, athletics including practices and games will continue, unless a student athlete or coach has been contacted to quarantine.

“The health and well being of our students, staff, parents and the community remains our top priority,” Smith said.

The positive test at Perry Hill School is the second for the building in the past week and the fifth overall in the district in the past week alone.

“It is not necessary to close the school at this time,” Smith said of Perry Hill School. “The individual was last at the school on Tuesday, Oct. 6.”

Smith said the district is currently working with state and local health officials, and all procedures and protocols are being and will continue to be followed.

Smith said that the district currently is not identifying if the affected person was a staff member, employee or student.

Since school opened Sept. 8, Smith said there have been a total seven individuals, identified simply as “members of the school community,” who have tested positive.

