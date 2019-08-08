Staffing 360 Solutions unveils new Shelton office

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and in the United Kingdom, celebrated the opening of a new office in Shelton on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

This Shelton office will be Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s largest office in the U.S. and is expected to grow significantly in employee numbers over the next two years, according to company executives.

Among those in attendance at Tuesday’s grand opening was Mayor Mark Lauretti, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell and company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brendan Flood.

“We would like to thank Mayor Lauretti and the GVCC Chamber of Commerce for joining us at our opening,” said Flood. “We are excited to be in our beautiful new space and to offer a state-of-the-art office environment to our employees and contractors. I hope all of our local candidates and clients, current and future will come and visit us in Shelton.”

This office houses the Connecticut branch of Lighthouse Professional Services, the leadership for the Commercial Staffing business of Monroe Staffing Services and Key Resources and many of its support service personnel. Additionally, it is the location for the build-out of an industry-leading Shared Service Center for all Staffing 360 Solutions’ finance operations in the U.S.

“We are proud that Staffing 360 Solutions has recognized Shelton as a strong business center within Fairfield County,” said Lauretti, who stood front and center to cut the ribbon at the grand opening event, “and we look forward to seeing it grow and enjoy what Shelton has to offer.”

