State: Boat at bottom of Michigan bay must be removed

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A sunken boat must be removed from the bottom of Grand Traverse Bay in northern Michigan, according to state officials.

Federal and state authorities said Thursday they are working to arrange the salvage operation for the 33-foot-long vessel that sank last month, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesman Nick Assendelft said officials “don’t want that left in the water.”

The boat took on water June 19 and sank. The 10 people on board were rescued by the Coast Guard.

The boat’s owner, Todd Elsenheimer, said he has insurance on the lake cruiser and his plan all along has been to remove it from the bay.

The sunken boat continues to be monitored and it does not appear any of the 70 gallons of fuel believed to be on board has leaked, according to the Coast Guard.