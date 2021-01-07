State GOP says election tarnished democracy, faces criticism

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said Thursday that democracy has been tarnished by unanswered questions about the 2020 vote count, but he stopped just short of repeating President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.
Pearce said in a statement that the state Republican Party recognizes Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory but has many unanswered questions about the vote count, voting machines and drop boxes for absentee ballots.