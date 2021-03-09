State House approves bill for Billy Frank Jr. statue

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statue honoring the late Billy Frank Jr., a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment, is one step closer to being on display at the U.S. Capitol.

The Olympian reports the state House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that would start a process to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with a statue of Frank. After a bipartisan 92-5 vote, the proposal will now head to the Senate.