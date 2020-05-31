State: Oklahoma sees 88 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has had at least 6,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 334 deaths linked to the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday.

The report is an increase of 88 cases but no deaths from Saturday. Nearly 5,500 Oklahoma residents have recovered from the disease, according to the agency.

The actual number of cases is believed to be much higher because of a lack of testing and because some people with the disease don’t show symptoms.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.