State Sen. Kevin Kelly to seek re-election

SHELTON — Kevin Kelly has announced plans to run for reelection in 2020 for Connecticut's 21st state Senate district which includes the towns of Monroe, Seymour, Shelton and Stratford.

Kelly has served as state senator since 2011 and currently serves as ranking member of the Aging Committee, the Insurance and Real Estate Committee and the Committee on Children. He also serves as a member of the Regulation Review Committee.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the voices of my constituents at the state Capitol,” said Kelly, “and I am eager to continue my efforts to advocate for policies that will help working families and the middle class.

“My vision is to make our state a place where all people have access to affordable health care and good paying jobs, where seniors can age in place, where our environment is protected and respected and where families are not burdened by new taxes year after year,” he said.

Kelly was raised in Stratford and lives there with his wife, Cindy. Their family includes four children and six grandchildren.

Kelly is the owner of Kevin Kelly and Associates PC, a Stratford law firm specializing in elder law services. Before working in private practice, Kelly worked as an investigator for the Department of Social Services for more than 13 years. He is also an active community member serving as the director emeritus of the Southwest Connecticut Agency on Aging and a member of the Stratford Republican Town Committee.

“Over the years, I’ve successfully fought for policies that address the issues my constituents are most concerned about,” said Kelly. “I’ve helped protect and support seniors and their caregivers. I’ve expanded access to health care for women. And I’ve proposed and passed laws to provide tax relief and better manage the state’s finances. But the work is far from done.

“The Democrat majority in Connecticut has failed our most vulnerable residents and continue to turn to taxpayers’ wallets as the solution to the state’s problems — whether it be tax increases or tolls,” he said. “As your state senator it is my responsibility to not only fight against bad policies, but also to offer solutions and present a better way to help our state without hurting taxpayers and without taking more of their hard-earned dollars.”

With the state’s Aging Committee and Insurance and Real Estate Committee, Kelly said he has a proven record of passing policies that have increased access, quality and affordability of health care. He proposed and championed legislation to establish pregnancy as a qualifying life event, enabling pregnant women to access needed prenatal care. He said he has also been a top advocate for seniors and their caregivers and has fought for improvements to the state’s aging-in-place initiatives.

Kelly also serves as ranking member of the General Assembly’s Committee on Children and said he is an advocate for education, school security and environmental stewardship including protecting Connecticut’s coastline and waterways.

Kelly has been the recipient of awards from groups including AARP, the Connecticut Captive Insurance Association, the Connecticut Association of Optometrists, the Association of School Nurses of Connecticut, the Radiological Society of Connecticut, the Bridgeport Regional Business Council and the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters.