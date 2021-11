LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state court judge in Las Vegas postponed for 60 days a hearing about condemned killer Zane Floyd’s legal challenges of the method, the personnel and the drugs that would be used to kill him.

Judge Tierra Jones on Friday reset a status report for Jan. 7 after Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney Alexander Chen told her there are appeals pending before the Nevada Supreme Court and hearings are set next week in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.