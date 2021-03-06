Tennessee panel deemed vaccinating inmates a 'PR nightmare'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee advisory panel tasked with deciding in what order residents should receive the COVID-19 vaccine acknowledged that prison inmates in the state were high-risk, but concluded that prioritizing them for inoculation could be a “public relations nightmare.”
The result: Prisoners are in the last group scheduled for vaccines in the state, even though the Pandemic Vaccine Planning Stakeholder group concluded that “if untreated they will be a vector of general population transmission,” according to records of the panel's closed-door meetings obtained by The Associated Press. To date, there is no firm timeline for prison vaccine rollouts.