PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's push to deliver more COVID-19 vaccine includes longer hours and weekend service as the state prepares to open eligibility to 660,000 members of the general public in six weeks.

The vaccine is currently available to people age 60 and older, and availability will widen to those 50 and older on April 1. By May 1, the vaccine is supposed to be available for all adults in the state.