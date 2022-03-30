State police, DA sued over fatal shooting of teen on bridge

The parents of a 19-year-old man who was killed by state troopers on an overpass in the Pocono Mountains filed a wrongful-death suit Wednesday, saying video that Pennsylvania State Police initially tried to keep secret shows he was pointing a pellet gun in the air and not at the troopers when they fired the fatal shots.
The federal lawsuit says troopers had no reason to open fire on Christian Hall and claims three high-ranking officials — state police Commissioner Robert Evanchik, Monroe County District Attorney David Christine and Christine’s deputy, Michael Mancuso — took steps to conceal the details of the shooting in an attempt to protect the troopers.