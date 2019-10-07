State reports first death from vaping-related lung injury

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials are reporting the state's first death from a vaping-related lung injury.

The state Department of Health said Monday it reported the death of a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department didn't identify the woman but said she's among 121 suspected cases of vaping-related lung injuries reported to the state since last month.

The agency says nine of the cases have been confirmed as vaping-associated lung injuries and ten of them are probable cases. At least 39 of the cases have been ruled out.

Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and imposed four-month statewide ban on sales of vaping products on Sept. 24.

That ban is being challenged in federal and state court.